Tunes at Dobbes

Tunes at Dobbes is back! Join us every Sunday this summer from 3:00 pm-5:30 pm on our patio for an array of voices, instruments, and wine.



On Sunday, August 16th, join us and Eric John Kaiser for some Parisian Americana tunes paired with Pinot, Syrah and more.



For Sunday afternoon tunes, we are walk-in only from 2 pm to close