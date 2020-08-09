|Location:
|Dobbes Family Estate
|Map:
|240 SE 5th street, Dundee, Oregon 97115
|Phone:
|503-538-1141
|Email:
|Amelia@dobbesfamilyestate.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.dobbesfamilyestate.com/dobbes-events/
|All Dates:
Tunes at Dobbes
Tunes at Dobbes is back! Join us every Sunday this summer from 3:00 pm-5:30 pm on our patio for an array of voices, instruments, and wine.
On Sunday, August 9th join us on our patio for some soft rock with Ronni Kay and her guitar. We’ve got the wine!
Reservations are highly recommended!