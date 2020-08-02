|Location:
|Dobbes Family Estate
|Map:
|240 SE 5th street, Dundee, Oregon 97115
|Phone:
|503-538-1141
|Email:
|Amelia@dobbesfamilyestate.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.dobbesfamilyestate.com/dobbes-events/
|All Dates:
Tunes at Dobbes
Join us every Sunday this summer from 3:00 pm-5:30 pm on our patio for an array of voices, instruments, and wine.
The dynamic duo, Austin & Leah, will be at the winery on August 2nd. Come sip on some wine while you listen to their mix of soul, indie, and classic rock.
Reservations are highly recommended!