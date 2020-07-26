|Location:
Dobbes Family Estate
Map:
240 SE 5th street, Dundee, Oregon 97115
Phone:
503-538-1141
Email:
Amelia@dobbesfamilyestate.com
Website:
http://https://www.dobbesfamilyestate.com/dobbes-events/
All Dates:
Tunes at Dobbes
Tunes at Dobbes is back! Join us every Sunday this summer from 3:00 pm-5:30 pm on our patio for an array of voices, instruments, and wine.
On Sunday, July 26th, the soulful singer-songwriter, Hayley Lynn will be performing on the patio. Enjoy the afternoon of tunes with her and a flight of wine.
“She’s got the lyrics of Elle King, the attitude of Amy Winehouse, and the tenderness of Adele”
Reservations are highly recommended!