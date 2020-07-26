 Calendar Home
Location:Dobbes Family Estate
Map:240 SE 5th street, Dundee, Oregon 97115
Phone: 503-538-1141
Email:Amelia@dobbesfamilyestate.com
Website:http://https://www.dobbesfamilyestate.com/dobbes-events/
All Dates:Jul 26, 2020 3:00 pm - 5:30 pm

Tunes at Dobbes

Tunes at Dobbes is back! Join us every Sunday this summer from 3:00 pm-5:30 pm on our patio for an array of voices, instruments, and wine.

On Sunday, July 26th, the soulful singer-songwriter, Hayley Lynn will be performing on the patio. Enjoy the afternoon of tunes with her and a flight of wine.

“She’s got the lyrics of Elle King, the attitude of Amy Winehouse, and the tenderness of Adele”

Reservations are highly recommended!

