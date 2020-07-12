 Calendar Home
Location:Dobbes Family Estate
Map:240 SE 5th street, Dundee, Oregon 97115
Phone: 503-538-1141
Email:Amelia@dobbesfamilyestate.com
Website:http://https://www.dobbesfamilyestate.com/dobbes-events/
All Dates:Jul 12, 2020 3:00 pm - 5:30 pm

Tunes at Dobbes

Tunes at Dobbes is back! Join us every Sunday this summer from 3:00 pm-5:30 pm on our patio for an array of voices, instruments, and wine.

On Sunday, July 12th, come hang out with Lane Norberg and his guitar for an afternoon of acoustic-pop and of course, wine.

Reservations are highly recommended!

Dobbes Family Estate
Dobbes Family Estate 97115 240 SE 5th street, Dundee, Oregon 97115
© 2020 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

