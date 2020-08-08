|Location:
|Troon Carlton Wine Bar
|Map:
|250 N Kutch St, Carlton, OR 97111
|Phone:
|(503) 852 3084
|Email:
|meg@troonvineyard.com
|Website:
|http://troonvineyard.com
|All Dates:
Troon Carlton Sips and Songs ft. Steve Hale
Steve delivers his brand of blue-eyed-soul-Americana-pop in the tradition of Michael Buble, Daryl Hall, Sam Cooke and Bill Withers.
A singer/songwriter with a soul edge.
