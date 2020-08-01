 Calendar Home
Location:Troon Carlton Wine Bar
Map:250 N Kutch St, Carlton, OR 97111
Phone: (503) 852 3084
Email:meg@troonvineyard.com
Website:http://troonvineyard.com
All Dates:Aug 1, 2020 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Troon Carlton Sips and Songs ft. Elan

Elan is a professional guitarist, vocalist, songwriter, and composer. Elan performs as a one-man band, playing original vocals and instrumental music.

Elan the one man band.

Troon Carlton Wine Bar
