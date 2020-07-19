 Calendar Home
Location:Troon Vineyard
Map:1475 Kubli Rd, Grants Pass, OR 97527
Phone: (541) 846-9900
Email:ashley@troonvineyard.com
Website:http://troonvineyard.com
All Dates:Jul 19, 2020 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Troon's Sips and Songs feat. Delilah Beaucoup

French standards with a live band and her rich alto voice will transport you to the golden age of jazz in Paris circa 1940's.

Delilah sings jazz, blues, French gypsy jazz.

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

