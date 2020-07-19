|Location:
Troon Vineyard
|Map:
1475 Kubli Rd, Grants Pass, OR 97527
|Phone:
(541) 846-9900
|Email:
ashley@troonvineyard.com
|Website:
http://troonvineyard.com
|All Dates:
Troon's Sips and Songs feat. Delilah Beaucoup
French standards with a live band and her rich alto voice will transport you to the golden age of jazz in Paris circa 1940's.
Delilah sings jazz, blues, French gypsy jazz.
