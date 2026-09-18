Trivia Night at Sidereus Winery

Enjoy a fun and relaxed “pub” style team-trivia event for brainiacs, geeks, nerds and friends alike at Sidereus Winery. Battle against others to win prizes and bragging rights. There is no cost to play. Maximum team size is four people please. The Sept. 18 event runs from 6-8:30 p.m. on a fun Friday night. Your host is our hospitality manager, Zach—expert extraordinaire. For this after-hours event, wine is available by the glass or bottle, along with beer and non-alcoholic sparkling beverages. If you would like a wine tasting beforehand please arrive before 5 p.m.



Reservations are required due to limited space, reserve early as slots tends to fill up (we do offer waiting lists). To reserve space for your team, send an email to zach@sidereuswinery.com with your name and number of participants, and date. Good luck!

Fee: $0