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Location:Sidereus Winery
Map:5195 SW Hergert Rd, Cornelius, OR 97113
Phone: 5039921196
Email:zach@sidereuswinery.com
Website:http://5195 SW Hergert Rd
All Dates:Sep 18, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Trivia Night at Sidereus Winery

Enjoy a fun and relaxed “pub” style team-trivia event for brainiacs, geeks, nerds and friends alike at Sidereus Winery. Battle against others to win prizes and bragging rights. There is no cost to play. Maximum team size is four people please. The Sept. 18 event runs from 6-8:30 p.m. on a fun Friday night. Your host is our hospitality manager, Zach—expert extraordinaire. For this after-hours event, wine is available by the glass or bottle, along with beer and non-alcoholic sparkling beverages. If you would like a wine tasting beforehand please arrive before 5 p.m.

Reservations are required due to limited space, reserve early as slots tends to fill up (we do offer waiting lists). To reserve space for your team, send an email to zach@sidereuswinery.com with your name and number of participants, and date. Good luck!

 

Fee: $0

Enjoy a fun and relaxed “pub” style team-trivia event for brainiacs, geeks, nerds and friends alike at Sidereus Winery.

Sidereus Winery
Sidereus Winery 97113 5195 SW Hergert Rd, Cornelius, OR 97113
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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