|Location:
|Oran Mor Artisan Mead, LLC
|Map:
|13239 Garden Valley Rd, Roseburg, Oregon 97471
|Phone:
|5053101525
|Email:
|oranmormead@yahoo.com
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/trivia-night-5e20c82378755.html
|All Dates:
Trivia night at Oran Mor
4th Thursday of every month
6-8pm
Come join Erik Schnaultz and the Oran Mor for evening of fun, laughter and testing your wits!
Mead, wine, cider, beer and
Paninis and Appetizer plates available for purchase.
