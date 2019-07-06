 Calendar Home
Location:Pfeiffer Winery
Map:25040 Jaeg Rd, Junction City, OR 97448
Phone: 5419982828
Email:wineclub@pfeifferwinery.com
Website:http://www.pfeifferwinery.com/tippy-top-tastings
All Dates:Jul 6, 2019 - Aug 25, 2019 Every Saturday and Sunday from 12-6 PM

Tippy Top Tastings

Take a stroll or ride through the vineyard and end up at the "tippy top" of Pfeiffer Winery, where you will enjoy a tasting flight and picnic for two with a spectacular view. Relax in the hammocks or play some games with your friends! Fee: $30 for two people ($20 for two wine club members)

Join us at the tippy top of the Pfeiffer Vineyard. Every Saturday and Sunday from 12-6.

Pfeiffer Winery
Pfeiffer Winery 25040 25040 Jaeg Rd, Junction City, OR 97448
