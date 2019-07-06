|Location:
|Pfeiffer Winery
|Map:
|25040 Jaeg Rd, Junction City, OR 97448
|Phone:
|5419982828
|Email:
|wineclub@pfeifferwinery.com
|Website:
|http://www.pfeifferwinery.com/tippy-top-tastings
|All Dates:
Tippy Top Tastings
Take a stroll or ride through the vineyard and end up at the "tippy top" of Pfeiffer Winery, where you will enjoy a tasting flight and picnic for two with a spectacular view. Relax in the hammocks or play some games with your friends! Fee: $30 for two people ($20 for two wine club members)
Join us at the tippy top of the Pfeiffer Vineyard. Every Saturday and Sunday from 12-6.