All Dates:Jun 7, 2020 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

THRIVE At Home

We know things are hard right now. You are climbing your mountain everyday. For a few hours on June 7, 2020, we invite you to check in with us from home. Our team is set to share simple movements, meditations, and mindfulness exercises to create head space (or cleanse it).

Registered Attendees will receive a secure link to our THRIVE At Home Zoom event. While not the vineyard retreat you may have been looking forward to, we hope this guided afternoon will provide a respite from worry and anxiety, tension and stress.

Our program partners are excited to offer exclusive discounts and the crew at Eola Hills Wine Cellars can’t wait to release our 2019 Reserve Rosé of Pinot Noir in celebration of this day of self-care, self-compassion and socially-distanced community building.

Proceeds from THRIVE At Home will go to support Oregon Food Bank and its efforts to feed and nourish our Oregon communities during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Details:

$15 – Early Bird Pricing (ends May 20, 2020)

$20 – Registration

ADD ON | THRIVE Swag Bag

Supporting local businesses and Oregon Food Bank

$45 – THRIVE Swag Bag (Including: THRIVE Hat, Eola Hills W2019 Rosé of Pinot Noir & Govino Glass, Eola Hills’ Water Bottle, barre3 Scrunchie, Yoga+Beer Sunglasses, and exclusive discounts from our local business partners. Shipping of Swag Bag included to Oregon and Washington.)

*Proceeds Benefit Oregon Food Bank



The Itinerary

*Recommended 30 minute run to start your day (9am) with our Guided Run/Walk Playlist created by Veronica Mullins.

11:00-11:15 AM – Welcome

11:15-12:15 PM – Barre3 by Robin Jones

12:15-12:30 PM – Rewrite The Script | Learning + Reflection

12:30-1:30 PM – Yoga+Wine by Mikki Trowbridge

1:30-2:00 PM – Meditation (Stretch + Breath) by Veronica Mullins

2:00-2:15 PM – Be Well Wishes and THRIVE Giveaway with Eola Hills Wine Cellars

 

Join Eola Hills Wine Cellars, barre3 Corvallis and Yoga + Beer for THRIVE At Home | Wellness Leveled

