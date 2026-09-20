The Winery Workshop Series: Floral Arranging

Join us in our first iteration of The Winery Workshop Series at Lenné Estate Winery!



Create a beautiful seasonal centerpiece while enjoying a glass of Lenné Estate wine. Learn about the basics of flower arranging techniques and leave with a beautiful bouquet to enjoy at home.



Whether you're a beginner or simply looking for a fun afternoon at the winery, this class is the perfect way to sip, create, and celebrate the beauty of the season.



Sunday, September 20th

4:30-6:30 pm



Tickets: $40 | Lenné Wine Club Members: $30



Your ticket includes:

One vase

Fresh seasonal flowers and greenery

One complimentary glass of wine, beer, or a non-alcoholic beverage



Workshop limited to 15 people



The Winery Workshop Series is a ticketed event meant to celebrate the season and is different from our standard wine tastings. Minors are welcome when accompanied by an adult. Class sizes are limited, so reserve your spot early!



Lenné club members please contact us directly to get your discounted price.

Fee: $40 | Lenné Wine Club Members: $30