|Location:
|Lenné Estate Tasting Room
|Map:
|18760 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
|Phone:
|(971) 348-4264
|Email:
|events@lenneestate.com
|Website:
|https://www.lenneestate.com/events/
|All Dates:
The Winery Workshop Series: Floral Arranging
Join us in our first iteration of The Winery Workshop Series at Lenné Estate Winery!
Create a beautiful seasonal centerpiece while enjoying a glass of Lenné Estate wine. Learn about the basics of flower arranging techniques and leave with a beautiful bouquet to enjoy at home.
Whether you're a beginner or simply looking for a fun afternoon at the winery, this class is the perfect way to sip, create, and celebrate the beauty of the season.
Sunday, September 20th
4:30-6:30 pm
Tickets: $40 | Lenné Wine Club Members: $30
Your ticket includes:
One vase
Fresh seasonal flowers and greenery
One complimentary glass of wine, beer, or a non-alcoholic beverage
Workshop limited to 15 people
The Winery Workshop Series is a ticketed event meant to celebrate the season and is different from our standard wine tastings. Minors are welcome when accompanied by an adult. Class sizes are limited, so reserve your spot early!
Lenné club members please contact us directly to get your discounted price.
Fee: $40 | Lenné Wine Club Members: $30
Join us at Lenné Estate Winery for the first Winery Workshop Series! Create a beautiful seasonal centerpiece while sipping Lenné Estate wine. Learn flower arranging basics, enjoy a fun afternoon, and leave with a stunning bouquet to brighten your home. Perfect for beginners and flower lovers alike.