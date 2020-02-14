 Calendar Home
Location:The Fullerton Wine Bar and Tasting Room
Map:1966 Northwest Pettygrove St, Portland, Oregon 97209
Email:info@fullertonwines.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/the-smell-off--blind-aroma-challenge.html
All Dates:Feb 14, 2020 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm

The Smell Off - Blind Aroma Challenge

Buff your noses and bring them out for the 4th annual Smell Off. We’ll have 10 aromatic foods, herbs, or objects, all with aromas found in wines, ready to test your sense of smell. If coming with a date or spouse for this Valentine's weekend adventure, the partner who accurately names the most aromas will receive a bonus pour.

The Fullerton Wine Bar and Tasting Room
The Fullerton Wine Bar and Tasting Room 97209 1966 Northwest Pettygrove St, Portland, Oregon 97209
