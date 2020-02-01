 Calendar Home
Location:Elk Cove Vineyards
Map:27751 NW Olson Road, Gaston, OR 97119
Phone: 503-985-7760
Email:info@elkcove.com
Website:http://https://elkcove.com/event/the-melt-down/
All Dates:Feb 1, 2020 - Feb 29, 2020

The Melt Down

Join Elk Cove for the 2020 Melt Down, Yamhill County’s premier grilled cheese foodie event! During the month of February we’ll be serving Amy’s special “Le Sandwich du Gaston” Thursdays through Sundays in our tasting room:

Le Sandwich du Gaston

Rustic homemade sourdough levain bread

Aged Austrian Gruyère

Sweet & savory caramelized onions

Rich bone marrow

Homemade pickles & potato chips

$2 of every sandwich will be donated to YCAP (Yamhill Community Action Partnership) Food Bank during the entire month of February, with a goal to raise $20,000. This fundraising competition highlights the amazing restaurants, food trucks and winery chef’s in Yamhill County.

There’s a passport available for those adventurous souls who seek to experience all 20 offerings throughout the course of the month. But just remember, there are only 28 days in February, and if you want to try them all, the clock is ticking … good luck!

For a full list of participating restaurants, food trucks and wineries visit The Melt Down on Facebook.

 

Fee: $12

