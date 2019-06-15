 Calendar Home
Location:Hazelfern Cellars
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR 97101
Phone: 503.435.1278
Email:info@brookswine.com
Website:http://https://www.brookswine.com/event/the-dirt-on-riesling-field-trip/?instance_id=367
All Dates:Jun 15, 2019 - Jun 16, 2019 10 am - 4 pm

The Dirt on Riesling Field Trip

Join Brooks wines on June 15th as we take you through the unique process of creating our complex and balanced Rieslings at three different vineyards. Assistant winemaker Claire Jarreau, and Lauren Williams, will be your guides as you enjoy a day off the beaten path and see what goes into our single vineyard Rieslings. The tour includes transportation, wines at each stop, a lunch prepared by Brooks chef, Norma Buchholz and a sample of our Sparkling Riesling. Please wear appropriate clothing and footwear, bring sunscreen if it's a sunny day, or rain gear if it's a rainy day, as you will be out in the vineyards.

 

Fee: $100

Join Brooks wines as we take you through the unique process of creating our unique Rieslings.

Hazelfern Cellars
Hazelfern Cellars 21101 21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR 97101
June (2019)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable