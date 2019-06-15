The Dirt on Riesling Field Trip

Join Brooks wines on June 15th as we take you through the unique process of creating our complex and balanced Rieslings at three different vineyards. Assistant winemaker Claire Jarreau, and Lauren Williams, will be your guides as you enjoy a day off the beaten path and see what goes into our single vineyard Rieslings. The tour includes transportation, wines at each stop, a lunch prepared by Brooks chef, Norma Buchholz and a sample of our Sparkling Riesling. Please wear appropriate clothing and footwear, bring sunscreen if it's a sunny day, or rain gear if it's a rainy day, as you will be out in the vineyards.

Fee: $100