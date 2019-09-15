 Calendar Home
Location:Tom McCall Waterfront Park
Map:1000 SW Naito Pkwy, Portland, OR 97204
Phone: 5038948695
Email:info@feastportland.com
Website:http://https://www.feastportland.com/event/the-big-feast-sunday/
All Dates:Sep 15, 2019 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

THE BIG FEAST PRESENTED BY NEW SEASONS MARKET: SUN

It’s Feast’s first event at Tom McCall Waterfront Park, but that’s not the only thing that makes this event big. It’s actually the biggest Feast event to date, with more fine wines from the Northwest and around the globe. More artisans—from cheesemakers and chocolatiers to bakers and brewers. Cocktails, panel discussions and a live podcast lounge? Sure! There’s more to see, do, sip and sink your teeth into. It’s a Big Feast for your eyes, too, plopped down in the quintessential Portland location – with the Willamette River and snow-capped peaks in one direction and Portland’s photogenic skyline in the other. It’s gonna be Big, we say. Big with a capital B.

Fee: $95

Tom McCall Waterfront Park
Tom McCall Waterfront Park 97204 1000 SW Naito Pkwy, Portland, OR 97204
