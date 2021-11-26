Thanksgiving Whiskey Weekend

Stay cozy this Thanksgiving weekend in our heated tent with a tasting flight featuring our new whiskey release. This whiskey will be the perfect complement for your winter gatherings, but be sure to hurry in as we will have a limited supply. On Friday, November 26 and Saturday, November 27 we will also be pouring full-size cocktails, special whiskey and mini cocktail flights for you to enjoy with food onsite to purchase. Be sure to stop in for cocktail kits for the winter season as well as gifts for that whiskey lover in your life. ​​