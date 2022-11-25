Thanksgiving Weekend

Join us for Thanksgiving in Wine Country! We will be serving up two flights in the Tasting Room so you can enjoy an assortment of wines. Get your shopping done early and pick some wines for gifts, parties, and yourself. A Black Friday sale will be announced that weekend, so stay tuned!



Our special for November is 15% off all large format bottles! Magnums, double magnums, and jeroboams are amazing for aging wine....and showing off! Pouring a large format is the perfect way to serve a crowd and memorialize the occasion by keeping the special bottle. We like to have everyone present sign the bottle with a gold pen, too!



Please make a reservation by calling: 503-843-3100 or email: debbie@yamhill.com