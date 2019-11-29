Thanksgiving Weekend

Join Fairsing Vineyard Thanksgiving weekend, Friday and Saturday, November 29-30 between 11 and 5.



Welcome the holiday season with a select flight of five estate wines.



Exclusive for the holiday celebration (Friday and Saturday) is the featured pairing of the barrel select 2016 Fáinne Pinot noir with chocolate soufflé cake.



Cheese plates, charcuterie boards, and other culinary options available.



Sip and shop large format bottles, wine gift packages, seated tasting gift option, and shipping opportunities.



In celebration of our 10th Vintage, Fairsing is offering $10 ground shipping on 12 bottle or two (2) magnum purchases through December 9. Wine Club members may combine member savings with $10 shipping.



Celebration extends Friday and Saturday 11-5. Sunday returns to a flight of five current releases with culinary options available.



Groups larger than six (6), please contact our tasting room for reservations to assure accommodations are available 503.560.8266.