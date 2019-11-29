 Calendar Home
Location:Fairsing Vineyard
Map:20881 NE Laughlin Road, Yamhill, OR 97148
Phone: 5035608266
Email:events@fairsingvineyard.com
Website:http://20881 NE Laughlin Road
All Dates:Nov 29, 2019 - Nov 30, 2019

Thanksgiving Weekend

Join Fairsing Vineyard Thanksgiving weekend, Friday and Saturday, November 29-30 between 11 and 5.

Welcome the holiday season with a select flight of five estate wines.

Exclusive for the holiday celebration (Friday and Saturday) is the featured pairing of the barrel select 2016 Fáinne Pinot noir with chocolate soufflé cake.

Cheese plates, charcuterie boards, and other culinary options available.

Sip and shop large format bottles, wine gift packages, seated tasting gift option, and shipping opportunities.

In celebration of our 10th Vintage, Fairsing is offering $10 ground shipping on 12 bottle or two (2) magnum purchases through December 9. Wine Club members may combine member savings with $10 shipping.

Celebration extends Friday and Saturday 11-5. Sunday returns to a flight of five current releases with culinary options available.

Groups larger than six (6), please contact our tasting room for reservations to assure accommodations are available 503.560.8266.

Enjoy Thanksgiving Weekend at Fairsing

Fairsing Vineyard
Fairsing Vineyard 20881 20881 NE Laughlin Road, Yamhill, OR 97148
November (2019)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable