Location:Abacela
Map:12500 Lookingglass Rd, Roseburg, OR 97462
Phone: 541-679-6642
Email:wine@abacela.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/thanksgiving-open-house-library-sale.html
All Dates:Nov 29, 2019 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Thanksgiving Open House & Library Sale

Join us Friday November 29th and Saturday November 30th for our annual open house and library wine sale. Taste through 12 wine samples and enjoy a selection of tapas. Take advantage of our Mix and Match Library wine Case sale.

$15 per person, $7.50 for wine club members. Royal Members free entry.

11am-5pm

 

Fee: $15.00

Abacela
Abacela 12500 12500 Lookingglass Rd, Roseburg, OR 97462
