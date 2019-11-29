|Location:
|Abacela
|Map:
|12500 Lookingglass Rd, Roseburg, OR 97462
|Phone:
|541-679-6642
|Email:
|wine@abacela.com
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/thanksgiving-open-house-library-sale.html
|All Dates:
Thanksgiving Open House & Library Sale
Join us Friday November 29th and Saturday November 30th for our annual open house and library wine sale. Taste through 12 wine samples and enjoy a selection of tapas. Take advantage of our Mix and Match Library wine Case sale.
$15 per person, $7.50 for wine club members. Royal Members free entry.
11am-5pm
Fee: $15.00
