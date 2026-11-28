|Location:
|Landmass Winery
|Map:
|160 NE Herman Creek Rd, Cascade Locks, Oregon 97014
|Email:
|landmass.events@gmail.com
|All Dates:
Thanksgiving Open House
Every November we open our winery doors nice and wide to host friends, new and old, and soak in the last little bit of autumnal sunshine with the majestic Columbia Gorge as our backdrop.
We’ll be opening up bottles of our latest winter releases, and our bottle shop will be featuring some of our most beloved wines!
Member club packs will be available for pickup, and we’ll also be highlighting special wines for the holidays.
All are welcome!
Make a trip out to the Gorge for our Thanksgiving open house! Enjoy glasses of our freshest releases and fan favorites, grab a bottle to go, eat some great food, and enjoy a beautiful view of the river. Pups and kiddos are welcome too!