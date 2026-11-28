Thanksgiving Open House

Every November we open our winery doors nice and wide to host friends, new and old, and soak in the last little bit of autumnal sunshine with the majestic Columbia Gorge as our backdrop.



We’ll be opening up bottles of our latest winter releases, and our bottle shop will be featuring some of our most beloved wines!



Member club packs will be available for pickup, and we’ll also be highlighting special wines for the holidays.



All are welcome!