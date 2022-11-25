 Calendar Home
Location:Bluebird Hill Cellars
Map:25059 Larson Road, Monroe, OR 97456
Phone: 15415056010
Email:info@bluebirdhillcellars.wine
Website:http://https://www.bluebirdhillcellars.wine/events/post-thanksgiving-open-house-2022-11-25-11-00
All Dates:Nov 25, 2022 - Nov 27, 2022

Thanksgiving Open House

Nov 25-27, 2022 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Tasting Fee: Flight of 4 wine $10 / Flight of 6 wines $15 / Flight of 10 wines $20/Flight of all wines $25

Seated tastings outdoors on our covered and heated front porch, under our tasting room canopy and in our tasting room. Reservations required-Limited seating available. Please visit our website to book reservations or contact us at (541) 424-2478 to reserve tables for parties greater than 6 people.

Holiday Specials
Holiday 2-Pack: 10% off
Holiday 3-Pack: 15% off

Case specials

Holiday Gift Ideas
Custom Holiday Wine Gift Baskets $29 to $99
Bluebird Hill Cellars Gift Card Any denomination

 

Fee: $Tasting fees vary

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

