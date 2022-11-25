|Location:
|Bluebird Hill Cellars
|Map:
|25059 Larson Road, Monroe, OR 97456
|Phone:
|15415056010
|Email:
|info@bluebirdhillcellars.wine
|Website:
|http://https://www.bluebirdhillcellars.wine/events/post-thanksgiving-open-house-2022-11-25-11-00
|All Dates:
Thanksgiving Open House
Nov 25-27, 2022 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Tasting Fee: Flight of 4 wine $10 / Flight of 6 wines $15 / Flight of 10 wines $20/Flight of all wines $25
Seated tastings outdoors on our covered and heated front porch, under our tasting room canopy and in our tasting room. Reservations required-Limited seating available. Please visit our website to book reservations or contact us at (541) 424-2478 to reserve tables for parties greater than 6 people.
Holiday Specials
Holiday 2-Pack: 10% off
Holiday 3-Pack: 15% off
Case specials
Holiday Gift Ideas
Custom Holiday Wine Gift Baskets $29 to $99
Bluebird Hill Cellars Gift Card Any denomination
Fee: $Tasting fees vary