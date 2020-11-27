 Calendar Home
Location:Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards
Map:960 Cal Henry Rd, Roseburg, Oregon 97471
Phone: 5414596060
Email:wine@reustlevineyards.com
Website:http://www.reustlevineyards.com
All Dates:Nov 27, 2020 - Nov 28, 2020

Thanksgiving Open House

With the Christmas rush just around the corner, why not come out and relax a little? Join us for our annual Thanksgiving Open House.

 

Fee: $0.00

Wine & Entertainment

