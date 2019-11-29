 Calendar Home
Location:Troon Vineyard Carlton Wine Bar
Map:250 North Kutch Street, Carlton, Oregon 97111
Phone: 503-852-3084
Email:meg@troonvineyard.com
Website:http://www.troonvineyard.com
All Dates:Nov 29, 2019 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nov 30, 2019 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Thanksgiving Open House

Join us for our Thanksgiving Open House! Why fight the crowds shopping when you can come taste new releases and choose from our gift selections for the wine lovers in you life. Live music both days from 1-4 pm.

 

Fee: $15 flight

Join us for our Thanksgiving Open House! Why fight the crowds shopping when you can sip and shop

Troon Vineyard Carlton Wine Bar
Troon Vineyard Carlton Wine Bar 97111 250 North Kutch Street, Carlton, Oregon 97111
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

