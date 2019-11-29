 Calendar Home
Location:Bergström Wines Tasting Room
Map:18215 NE Calkins Ln, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5035540468
Email:reservations@bergstromwines.com
Website:http://www.bergstromwines.com
All Dates:Nov 29, 2019 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

Thanksgiving Harvest Celebration

Join us as we celebrate another successful harvest season at Bergström Wines! We will be featuring a flight of our current release wines, and locally sourced small bites. This is one of the few times each year that guests may visit the winery without an appointment to taste our wines. It’s also a wonderful opportunity to meet some of the founders of Bergström Wines, as well as our wonderful hospitality team. $40 for guests, waived with a two bottle purchase of featured wines. Complimentary for four people per Bergström club membership. For those seeking a more private experience, email ekollon@bergstromwines to reserve an EKOLLON Tasting at our original vineyard in the Dundee Hills AVA. Email reservations@bergstromwines.com with any questions.

 

Fee: $40

Join us for our annual Thanksgiving Open House to taste our current releases and enjoy light bites.

