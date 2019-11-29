 Calendar Home
Location:Bergström Wines Tasting Room
Map:18215 NE Calkins Lane, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Phone: 5035540468
Email:reservations@bergstromwines.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/thanksgiving-harvest-celebration.html
All Dates:Nov 29, 2019 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

Thanksgiving Harvest Celebration

Join us as we celebrate another successful harvest season at Bergström Wines! We will be featuring a flight of our current release wines, and locally sourced small bites. This is one of the few times each year that guests may visit the winery without an appointment to taste our wines. It’s also a wonderful opportunity to meet some of the founders of Bergström Wines, as well as our wonderful hospitality team. $40 for guests, waived with a two-bottle purchase of featured wines. Complimentary for four people per Bergström club membership. For those seeking a more private and exclusive experience, email ekollon@bergstromwines.com to reserve an EKOLLON Tasting at the Bergström Vineyard in the Dundee Hills.

To RSVP for the Thanksgiving Harvest Celebration, please email reservations@bergstromwines.com or call 503-554-0468.

This is one of the few times each year that guests are able to visit the winery without an appointme

Bergström Wines Tasting Room
Bergström Wines Tasting Room 18215 18215 NE Calkins Lane, Newberg, Oregon 97132
November (2019)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable