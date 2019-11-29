Thanksgiving Harvest Celebration

Join us as we celebrate another successful harvest season at Bergström Wines! We will be featuring a flight of our current release wines, and locally sourced small bites. This is one of the few times each year that guests may visit the winery without an appointment to taste our wines. It’s also a wonderful opportunity to meet some of the founders of Bergström Wines, as well as our wonderful hospitality team. $40 for guests, waived with a two-bottle purchase of featured wines. Complimentary for four people per Bergström club membership. For those seeking a more private and exclusive experience, email ekollon@bergstromwines.com to reserve an EKOLLON Tasting at the Bergström Vineyard in the Dundee Hills.



To RSVP for the Thanksgiving Harvest Celebration, please email reservations@bergstromwines.com or call 503-554-0468.