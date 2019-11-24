Thanksgiving Floral Centerpiece Workshop

We’re thrilled to partner again with local gem UFLORA Plant House for a hands-on Thanksgiving centerpiece workshop! You’ll create your very own gorgeous arrangement to grace your holiday table – ticket price includes all materials, hands on instruction, and completed arrangement. A selection of Dobbes wines by the glass and bottle, beer, non alcoholic beverages, and light bites will be available for purchase during the workshop.

Fee: $65