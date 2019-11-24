|Location:
|Dobbes Family Estate
|Map:
|240 SE 5th Street, Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|503-851-2707
|Email:
|amelia@dobbesfamilyestate.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.dobbesfamilyestate.com/dobbes-events/
|All Dates:
Thanksgiving Floral Centerpiece Workshop
We’re thrilled to partner again with local gem UFLORA Plant House for a hands-on Thanksgiving centerpiece workshop! You’ll create your very own gorgeous arrangement to grace your holiday table – ticket price includes all materials, hands on instruction, and completed arrangement. A selection of Dobbes wines by the glass and bottle, beer, non alcoholic beverages, and light bites will be available for purchase during the workshop.
Fee: $65
Come make a stunning thanksgiving centerpiece with our friends from Uflora!