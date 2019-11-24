 Calendar Home
Location:Dobbes Family Estate
Map:240 SE 5th Street, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-851-2707
Email:amelia@dobbesfamilyestate.com
Website:http://https://www.dobbesfamilyestate.com/dobbes-events/
All Dates:Nov 24, 2019 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Thanksgiving Floral Centerpiece Workshop

We’re thrilled to partner again with local gem UFLORA Plant House for a hands-on Thanksgiving centerpiece workshop! You’ll create your very own gorgeous arrangement to grace your holiday table – ticket price includes all materials, hands on instruction, and completed arrangement. A selection of Dobbes wines by the glass and bottle, beer, non alcoholic beverages, and light bites will be available for purchase during the workshop.

 

Fee: $65

Come make a stunning thanksgiving centerpiece with our friends from Uflora!

