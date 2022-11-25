Thanksgiving Featured Flight | Lange Estate Winery

Celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday with a special afternoon tasting with friends and family! This year’s tasting features a unique selection of our Lange Estate favorites and includes pours from our Trouvère Artist Series and our 2018 Mia Mousseux Brut Rosé. While you are here, peruse our gift offerings and treat yourself to our seasonally inspired charcuterie picnic box.

Reservations are allotted 75 minutes for the total experience. A reservation deposit of $30 will be taken at the time of your booking and will be refunded during your visit.



We invite you to make a reservation on Tock or give us a call at 503.538.6476. Booking deposits for Grand Cru club members are automatically waived when you book with the email associated with your membership

Fee: $30 PUBLIC | COMPLIMENTARY FOR CLUB MEMBERS