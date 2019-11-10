 Calendar Home
Location:Oran Mor Artisan Mead
Map:305 Melrose Rd, Roseburg, OR 97471
Phone: 505-310-1525
Email:info@oranmormead.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/terry%20robb%20live%20at%20oran%20mor.html
All Dates:Nov 10, 2019 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Terry Robb live At Oran Mor

Social hour 2-3pm, Music 3-5pm
Tickets $20 (available at Oran Mor and While Away Books)

Join blues guitar virtuoso Terry Robb live Oran Mor Artisan Meadery, and see why Living Blues Magazine says "Finger gawkers flood to his shows...unquestionably, Terry Robb ranks right up there with the heavy hitters, a player of dazzling skill and technique."

The multi-award winning finger-style guitarist, singer, composer and producer is touring solo performances from his acclaimed album Cool On The Bloom, comprising 80% original compositions, and nominated as 2017 Best Acoustic Album by Blues Blast Music Awards. Want a preview? Stream it here: http://bit.ly/TerryRobbStream

Seeing is believing. Praised by Vintage Guitar Magazine as "one of the best players, on acoustic and electric, embracing a range of blues styles and them some," Terry Robb is a dynamic live performer who commands attention from any stage. Don't miss this chance to see an internationally-recognized master of acoustic blues guitar in an intimate setting.

 

Fee: $20

Oran Mor Artisan Mead
Oran Mor Artisan Mead 97471 305 Melrose Rd, Roseburg, OR 97471
