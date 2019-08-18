 Calendar Home
Location:Linfield College
Map:900 SE Baker St., Linfield College, McMinnville, Oregon 97128-6808
Phone: 909-973-5624
Email:benjamin.belletto@gmail.com
Website:http://900 SE Baker St., Linfield College
All Dates:Aug 18, 2019

Tennis to Table

Spend the day running after tennis balls and challenging yourself, and then the evening dining on locally-sourced gourmet fare, accompanied by the finest wines in Oregon, surrounded by great friends.

Directors Bryce Parmelly and Ben Belletto have been running adult tennis camps together for 18 years and understand how to make learning fun! After a day on the courts, campers will venture out to the picturesque Willamette Valley for wine tasting, vineyard tours, multi-course Winemaker's Dinners, and experiences that are unmatched anywhere in the world.

We are offering a few different formats this summer, but each camp will feature top-level coaching and instruction, locally sourced and healthy food, great local wine, beer, and spirits, and an incredible experience!

Fee: $900

Tennis, wine, and food camp for adults.

Linfield College
Linfield College 97128 900 SE Baker St., Linfield College, McMinnville, Oregon 97128-6808
