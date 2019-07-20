Tennis to Table

Spend the day running after tennis balls and challenging yourself, and then the evening dining on locally-sourced gourmet fare, accompanied by the finest wines in Oregon, surrounded by great friends.



Directors Bryce Parmelly and Ben Belletto have been running adult tennis camps together for 18 years and understand how to make learning fun! After a day on the courts, campers will venture out to the picturesque Willamette Valley for wine tasting, vineyard tours, multi-course Winemaker's Dinners, and experiences that are unmatched anywhere in the world.



We are offering a few different formats this summer, but each camp will feature top-level coaching and instruction, locally sourced and healthy food, great local wine, beer, and spirits, and an incredible experience!

Fee: $400