Location:Red Cross Building
Map:605 Barnes St, Vancouver, WA 98661
Phone: 3606964498
Email:cweswine@gmail.com
Website:http://Red Cross Building at Fort Vancouver Historic Reserve, 605 Barnes Street
All Dates:Mar 11, 2020 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Tendril Wine Cellars Tasting

CWES presents its March education program featuring Tendril Wine Cellars of Gaston. You will hear the winemaker discuss their focus on award winning Chardonay and Pinot Noir. You will taste 7 premium wines paired with 4 gourmet food bites prepared by the Northwest Culinary Institute. We meet in the restored Red Cross Building at Vancouver Historic Reserve. Registration is at 7:00 pm with welcome wine poured at 7:10. Program start is 7:30 and ends at 9. Guests are always welcome!

 

Fee: $30 for members, $40 for guests

Red Cross Building
Red Cross Building 98661 605 Barnes St, Vancouver, WA 98661
