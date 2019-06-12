|Location:
|Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards
|Map:
|960 Cal Henry Rd, Roseburg, Oregon 97471
|Phone:
|541 459-6060
|Email:
|wine@reustlevineyards.com
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/tempranillo-duex-barrique-release.html
|All Dates:
Tempranillo Duex Barrique Release
June 12, 2019
5:30PM -8:00PM
Our last release of Tempranillo Duex Barrique sold out in a day… Come out and experience this 200% new oak Tempranillo before it is gone. RSVP’s are required as we have limited seating for this event. Your $35 ticket includes Dorothy William’s famous paella paired with this fabulous Tempranillo. Call the winery at (541) 459-6060 for tickets.
Fee: $35
