 Calendar Home
Location:Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards
Map:960 Cal Henry Rd, Roseburg, Oregon 97471
Phone: 541 459-6060
Email:wine@reustlevineyards.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/tempranillo-duex-barrique-release.html
All Dates:Jun 12, 2019 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Tempranillo Duex Barrique Release

June 12, 2019
Tempranillo Duex Barrique Release
5:30PM -8:00PM
Our last release of Tempranillo Duex Barrique sold out in a day… Come out and experience this 200% new oak Tempranillo before it is gone. RSVP’s are required as we have limited seating for this event. Your $35 ticket includes Dorothy William’s famous paella paired with this fabulous Tempranillo. Call the winery at (541) 459-6060 for tickets.

 

Fee: $35

Join us as we release our Tempranillo Duex Barrique

Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards
Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards 97471 960 Cal Henry Rd, Roseburg, Oregon 97471
June (2019)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable