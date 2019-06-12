Tempranillo Duex Barrique Release

June 12, 2019

5:30PM -8:00PM

Our last release of Tempranillo Duex Barrique sold out in a day… Come out and experience this 200% new oak Tempranillo before it is gone. RSVP’s are required as we have limited seating for this event. Your $35 ticket includes Dorothy William’s famous paella paired with this fabulous Tempranillo. Call the winery at (541) 459-6060 for tickets.

Fee: $35