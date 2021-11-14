 Calendar Home
Location:Venue 252
Map:252 Lawrence Street, Eugene, OR 97401
Phone: 503.371.8904
Email:denise@classactevents.net
Website:http://www.umpquavalleywineries.org/news-events/taste-of-umpqua/
All Dates:Nov 14, 2021 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Taste of Umpqua

Umpqua Valley Winegrowers Association invites you to join us at the only independent wine event in the Eugene area. Spend a fall afternoon tasting local wines and fabulous food at Venue 252. There will be up to 100 wines and 20+ food pairings from local vineyards. Glasses and bottles of wine will be available for purchase during the event. Come and taste what Umpqua Valley has to offer.
Tickets are $55 for up to two tastes per winery.

 

Fee: $55

Join us for an afternoon of tasting Umpqua Valley Wines on Sunday, November 14th. at Venue 252.

