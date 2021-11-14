Taste of Umpqua

Umpqua Valley Winegrowers Association invites you to join us at the only independent wine event in the Eugene area. Spend a fall afternoon tasting local wines and fabulous food at Venue 252. There will be up to 100 wines and 20+ food pairings from local vineyards. Glasses and bottles of wine will be available for purchase during the event. Come and taste what Umpqua Valley has to offer.

Tickets are $55 for up to two tastes per winery.

