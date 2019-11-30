|Location:
|Big ‘ol barn
|Map:
|18548 SW Finnigan Hill Rd., Hillsboro, OR 97123
|Phone:
|5033313999
|Email:
|Cassie.wieden@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://Finniganhill.com
|All Dates:
Taste of Thanksgiving
Join us as we ring in another holiday season with nibbles and sips on the mountain. $20 includes our new release as well as some of our long time favorites. Delicious bites by Red Hare, music, games, friends and possibly the best view in the valley. Can’t wait to see you!
Fee: $20
Seasonal wine tasting event - toast the season and taste our newest release.