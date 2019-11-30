 Calendar Home
Location:Big ‘ol barn
Map:18548 SW Finnigan Hill Rd., Hillsboro, OR 97123
Phone: 5033313999
Email:Cassie.wieden@gmail.com
Website:http://Finniganhill.com
All Dates:Nov 30, 2019 - Dec 1, 2019 11am-4pm Saturday/Sunday

Taste of Thanksgiving

Join us as we ring in another holiday season with nibbles and sips on the mountain. $20 includes our new release as well as some of our long time favorites. Delicious bites by Red Hare, music, games, friends and possibly the best view in the valley. Can’t wait to see you!

 

Fee: $20

Seasonal wine tasting event - toast the season and taste our newest release.

Big ‘ol barn
Big ‘ol barn 18548 18548 SW Finnigan Hill Rd., Hillsboro, OR 97123
November (2019)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable