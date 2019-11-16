 Calendar Home
Location:Chehalem Cultural Center
Map:415 E Sheridan Street, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: (503) 537-2094
Email:wine@newbergdowntownwineries.com
Website:http://www.newbergdowntownwineries.com
All Dates:Nov 16, 2019 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Taste of Newberg: Night Market!

Join us at the Chehalem Cultural Center on Saturday, November 16th, 2019 from 5:00pm - 9:00pm for the Taste of Newberg – Night Market!

Featuring ALL NINE Newberg Downtown Wineries - Anam Cara, Artisanal, BraVuro, Chehalem, Cliff Creek, Et Fille, Longplay, Purple Cow and Vintyr - along with quality crafts ranging from artists to leather work, food and beer vendors and much, much more. Something for everyone!

To partake in wine tasting during the event, a Tasting Passport must be purchased at the door or in advance through the Newberg Downtown Wineries website.

Featured Vendors will be posted online at https://newbergdowntownwineries.com/events

Jump start the Holidays with great vendors, wine and food!

