Taste of Newberg: Night Market!

Join us at the Chehalem Cultural Center on Saturday, November 16th, 2019 from 5:00pm - 9:00pm for the Taste of Newberg – Night Market!



Featuring ALL NINE Newberg Downtown Wineries - Anam Cara, Artisanal, BraVuro, Chehalem, Cliff Creek, Et Fille, Longplay, Purple Cow and Vintyr - along with quality crafts ranging from artists to leather work, food and beer vendors and much, much more. Something for everyone!



To partake in wine tasting during the event, a Tasting Passport must be purchased at the door or in advance through the Newberg Downtown Wineries website.



Featured Vendors will be posted online at https://newbergdowntownwineries.com/events



