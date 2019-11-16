|Location:
|Chehalem Cultural Center
|Map:
|415 E Sheridan Street, Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|(503) 537-2094
|Email:
|wine@newbergdowntownwineries.com
|Website:
|http://www.newbergdowntownwineries.com
|All Dates:
Taste of Newberg: Night Market!
Join us at the Chehalem Cultural Center on Saturday, November 16th, 2019 from 5:00pm - 9:00pm for the Taste of Newberg – Night Market!
Featuring ALL NINE Newberg Downtown Wineries - Anam Cara, Artisanal, BraVuro, Chehalem, Cliff Creek, Et Fille, Longplay, Purple Cow and Vintyr - along with quality crafts ranging from artists to leather work, food and beer vendors and much, much more. Something for everyone!
To partake in wine tasting during the event, a Tasting Passport must be purchased at the door or in advance through the Newberg Downtown Wineries website.
Featured Vendors will be posted online at https://newbergdowntownwineries.com/events
Jump start the Holidays with great vendors, wine and food!