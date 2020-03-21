Taste Local Wine Festival in N. Willamette Valley

Taste Local is a two-day wine event showcasing the unique, elegant and expressive wines produced in the North Willamette Valley. Included with your ticket is access to a Wine Festival on Saturday, March 21, featuring 20 North Willamette wineries at McMenamins Grand Lodge. At the festival you can choose two participating wineries you'd like to visit for complimentary premium tastings on Sunday, March 22.



A can't miss event for wine lovers!

Fee: $Early bird tickets*: $45 per person good (ends 2/29) | Regular tickets: $55 per person (3/1-3/21)