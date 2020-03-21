 Calendar Home
McMenamins Grand Lodge
35040 SW Unger Road, Cornelius, OR 97113
Phone: 5032601169
Email:info@northwillamettewine.org
Website:http://https://northwillamettewine.org/events
Mar 21, 2020 - Mar 22, 2020

Taste Local Wine Festival in N. Willamette Valley

Taste Local is a two-day wine event showcasing the unique, elegant and expressive wines produced in the North Willamette Valley. Included with your ticket is access to a Wine Festival on Saturday, March 21, featuring 20 North Willamette wineries at McMenamins Grand Lodge. At the festival you can choose two participating wineries you'd like to visit for complimentary premium tastings on Sunday, March 22.

A can't miss event for wine lovers!

 

Fee: $Early bird tickets*: $45 per person good (ends 2/29) | Regular tickets: $55 per person (3/1-3/21)

McMenamins Grand Lodge
McMenamins Grand Lodge 35040 35040 SW Unger Road, Cornelius, OR 97113
© 2020 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

