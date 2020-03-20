|Location:
|Dobbes Family Estate Tasting Room
|Map:
|240 SE 5th Street, Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|5035381141
|Email:
|amelia@dobbesfamilyestate.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.dobbesfamilyestate.com/dobbes-events/
|All Dates:
Tap Takeover: Stickmen Brewing & Gumba Food
Join us as we bring Stickmen Brewing & Portland’s Gumba Food Cart to the Hideaway for a night of fun and yum! Grab your friends and come celebrate a Spring evening with a complimentary flight of 5 different beers from Stickmen Brewing, food for purchase from Gumba Food Cart and Dobbes wine by the glass or bottle for purchase.
Join us for a tap takeover and delicious bites on March 20th at the Hideaway!