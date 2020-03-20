Tap Takeover: Stickmen Brewing & Gumba Food

Join us as we bring Stickmen Brewing & Portland’s Gumba Food Cart to the Hideaway for a night of fun and yum! Grab your friends and come celebrate a Spring evening with a complimentary flight of 5 different beers from Stickmen Brewing, food for purchase from Gumba Food Cart and Dobbes wine by the glass or bottle for purchase.