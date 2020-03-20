 Calendar Home
Location:Dobbes Family Estate Tasting Room
Map:240 SE 5th Street, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 5035381141
Email:amelia@dobbesfamilyestate.com
Website:http://https://www.dobbesfamilyestate.com/dobbes-events/
All Dates:Mar 20, 2020 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Tap Takeover: Stickmen Brewing & Gumba Food

Join us as we bring Stickmen Brewing & Portland’s Gumba Food Cart to the Hideaway for a night of fun and yum! Grab your friends and come celebrate a Spring evening with a complimentary flight of 5 different beers from Stickmen Brewing, food for purchase from Gumba Food Cart and Dobbes wine by the glass or bottle for purchase.

Join us for a tap takeover and delicious bites on March 20th at the Hideaway!

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
