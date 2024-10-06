 Calendar Home
Location:Knudsen Vineyards
Map:9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-580-1596
Email:info@knudsenvineyards.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/knudsenvineyards/event/467333/tailgate-a-dog-friendly-hike-tasting-fall
All Dates:Oct 6, 2024

Tailgate, a dog friendly hike & wine tasting

Bring your furry friends to Knudsen Vineyards for a dog-friendly hike & tasting. Two hike options are available: 1 mile or 2 miles, both hikes are medium intensity and have a steep incline for 1/2 mile. You will enjoy a three-wine flight on your hike through our vineyard. The midpoint of your hike will offer a place to picnic and enjoy bottle or glass service at our family cabin.

$25 per person, discounted for club members. Includes one tasting glass, a KV branded dog bag holder, and a "puppuccino" treat for your four-legged loved one.

You can set your own pace for the hike and there is plenty of space between dogs or groups. Feel free to spread out for your picnic if you are concerned about being around other dogs. All dogs must be friendly, on a leash, and under owners' supervision at all times. Any disruptive dogs will be asked to leave.

Picnic lunches can be added on for $15. Light lunch includes a sandwich, chips, and a cookie. Outside food is not permitted.

 

Fee: $25

Bring your furry friends to Knudsen Vineyards for a dog-friendly hike & wine tasting.

Knudsen Vineyards
Knudsen Vineyards 97115 9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
October (2024)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable