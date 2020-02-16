 Calendar Home
Location:Valley Commissary
Map:920 NE 8th Street, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
Phone: 541-319-8920
Email:leslie@truffletree.com
Website:http://https://oregontrufflefestival.org/event/sunday-supper-valley-commissary/
All Dates:Feb 16, 2020 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Sunday Supper with Valley Commissary

Sunday Suppers, a perfect closing act to wind down a festive holiday weekend. Start with truffles. Add essential ingredients – friends, family, wine, cozy – and you have a Sunday Supper.

Valley Commissary –
Choose this option for supper at a McMinnville favorite, opening late just to be part of our series this year. Pairing flight from Ruby Vineyard included.

 

Fee: $95

Collaborative dinner with Valley Commissary

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

