|Location:
|Valley Commissary
|Map:
|920 NE 8th Street, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
|Phone:
|541-319-8920
|Email:
|leslie@truffletree.com
|Website:
|http://https://oregontrufflefestival.org/event/sunday-supper-valley-commissary/
|All Dates:
Sunday Supper with Valley Commissary
Sunday Suppers, a perfect closing act to wind down a festive holiday weekend. Start with truffles. Add essential ingredients – friends, family, wine, cozy – and you have a Sunday Supper.
Valley Commissary –
Choose this option for supper at a McMinnville favorite, opening late just to be part of our series this year. Pairing flight from Ruby Vineyard included.
Fee: $95
Collaborative dinner with Valley Commissary