Sunday Supper with Valley Commissary

Sunday Suppers, a perfect closing act to wind down a festive holiday weekend. Start with truffles. Add essential ingredients – friends, family, wine, cozy – and you have a Sunday Supper.



Valley Commissary –

Choose this option for supper at a McMinnville favorite, opening late just to be part of our series this year. Pairing flight from Ruby Vineyard included.

Fee: $95