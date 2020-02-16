|Location:
|Trellis Wine Bar & Kitchen
|Map:
|110 OR-99W, Dundee, Oregon 97115
|Email:
|leslie@truffletree.com
|Website:
|http://https://oregontrufflefestival.org/event/sunday-supper-trellis-wine-bar-kitchen/
|All Dates:
Sunday Supper with Trellis Wine Bar & Kitchen
Sunday Suppers, a perfect closing act to wind down a festive holiday weekend. Start with truffles. Add essential ingredients – friends, family, wine, cozy – and you have a Sunday Supper.
Trellis –
Choose this supper offering to get acquainted with Dundee’s hottest new restaurant and wine bar. Wine pairings included.
Fee: $90
Collaborative dinner with Trellis Wine Bar and Kitchen