Sunday Supper with Trellis Wine Bar & Kitchen

Sunday Suppers, a perfect closing act to wind down a festive holiday weekend. Start with truffles. Add essential ingredients – friends, family, wine, cozy – and you have a Sunday Supper.



Trellis –

Choose this supper offering to get acquainted with Dundee’s hottest new restaurant and wine bar. Wine pairings included.

Fee: $90