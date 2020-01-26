|Location:
|Cliff Creek Cellars
|Map:
|214 East First Street, Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|503-487-6692
|Email:
|tastingroom@cliffcreek.com
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/sunday-soup-supper-5dd849d3c8281.html
|All Dates:
Sunday Soup Supper
Join us for a fun evening of pairing our wines with delicious soups!
Three wines, Three Soups, Salad and Bread
Fee: $30
Sunday Soup Supper
Join us for a fun evening of pairing our wines with delicious soups!
Cliff Creek Cellars
Cliff Creek Cellars 97132 214 East First Street, Newberg, OR 97132