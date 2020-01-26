 Calendar Home
Location:Cliff Creek Cellars
Map:1015 McDonough Road, Gold Hill, OR 97525
Phone: 541-855-5330
Email:tastingroom@cliffcreek.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/sunday-soup-supper-5dd849d3c8281.html
All Dates:Jan 26, 2020 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Sunday Soup Supper

Join us for a fun evening of pairing our wines with delicious soups!

Three wines, Three Soups, Salad and Bread

 Fee: $30

Three wines, Three Soups, Salad and Bread

 Fee: $30

Cliff Creek Cellars
Cliff Creek Cellars 97525
