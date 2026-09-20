|Location:
|Archery Summit
|Map:
|18599 NE Archery Summit Road, Dayton, OR 97114
|Phone:
|503-714-2030
|Email:
|GuestService@archerysummit.com
|Website:
|https://www.archerysummit.com/events/sunday-encore/
|All Dates:
Sunday Encore at Archery Summit
Because the best summer weekends deserve an encore.
Before the week begins, savor one final taste of Willamette Valley. Archery Summit’s Sunday Encore is your invitation to extend your wine country weekend with exceptional wines, seasonal bites, intimate live music, and relaxed hospitality in the Dundee Hills.
Join us each Sunday from 11:00 AM–2:00 PM across our terrace and Tasting House. This reserved hospitality experience features 90-minute tasting appointments, and a rotating menu of food and wine seasonal offerings designed to celebrate the season and the communal spirit of the valley. Following reserved tasting experiences, guests are welcome to purchase a glass or bottle of wine and continue enjoying our Lower Terrace, space permitting.
Fee: $50 per person | complimentary for club members up to four guests
Because the best summer weekends deserve an encore. Archery Summit’s Sunday Encore invites guests to extend their wine country weekend with exceptional wines, seasonal bites, intimate live music, and relaxed Dundee Hills hospitality. Enjoy a reserved tasting, then linger over a glass or bottle on the Lower Terrace.