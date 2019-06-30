 Calendar Home
Location:Bluebird Hill Cellars
Map:25059 Larson Road, Monroe, OR 97456
Phone: 5414242478
Email:info@bluebirdhillcellars.wine
Website:http://https://www.bluebirdillcellars.wine/news-events
All Dates:Jun 30, 2019 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Sunday BBQ featuring Cosmic Strings

Ticket price is $30 - Advance tickets required. Your ticket price includes dinner and music.
Music by Cosmic Strings an acoustic folk/jam duo featuring Emma and Spencer Houghton. They play a style that is all their own. With influences in folk, bluegrass, rock n roll and beyond, their blissful dynamic of beautifully harmonious vocals and creatively vibrant guitar is enjoyed by audiences of all ages.
Dinner by Boss Hawg's BBQ Express
Menu:
Pulled Pork & BBQ Chicken
Coleslaw, Oven Baked Beans, Grannies Mac Salad &
Dilly Tater Salad
Slider buns
Iced Tea & Lemonade
Wine will be available for purchase by the glass or bottle.
Reservations can be made via our website or by calling us at (541) 424-2478. Seating is limited and we will be closing ticket sales at 8 pm on Wednesday, June 26th.

