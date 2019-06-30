|Location:
|Bluebird Hill Cellars
|Map:
|25059 Larson Road, Monroe, OR 97456
|Phone:
|5414242478
|Email:
|info@bluebirdhillcellars.wine
|Website:
|http://https://www.bluebirdillcellars.wine/news-events
|All Dates:
Sunday BBQ featuring Cosmic Strings
Ticket price is $30 - Advance tickets required. Your ticket price includes dinner and music.
Music by Cosmic Strings an acoustic folk/jam duo featuring Emma and Spencer Houghton. They play a style that is all their own. With influences in folk, bluegrass, rock n roll and beyond, their blissful dynamic of beautifully harmonious vocals and creatively vibrant guitar is enjoyed by audiences of all ages.
Dinner by Boss Hawg's BBQ Express
Menu:
Pulled Pork & BBQ Chicken
Coleslaw, Oven Baked Beans, Grannies Mac Salad &
Dilly Tater Salad
Slider buns
Iced Tea & Lemonade
Wine will be available for purchase by the glass or bottle.
Reservations can be made via our website or by calling us at (541) 424-2478. Seating is limited and we will be closing ticket sales at 8 pm on Wednesday, June 26th.
BBQ dinner featuring Cosmic Strings