Sunday BBQ featuring Cosmic Strings

Ticket price is $30 - Advance tickets required. Your ticket price includes dinner and music.

Music by Cosmic Strings an acoustic folk/jam duo featuring Emma and Spencer Houghton. They play a style that is all their own. With influences in folk, bluegrass, rock n roll and beyond, their blissful dynamic of beautifully harmonious vocals and creatively vibrant guitar is enjoyed by audiences of all ages.

Dinner by Boss Hawg's BBQ Express

Menu:

Pulled Pork & BBQ Chicken

Coleslaw, Oven Baked Beans, Grannies Mac Salad &

Dilly Tater Salad

Slider buns

Iced Tea & Lemonade

Wine will be available for purchase by the glass or bottle.

Reservations can be made via our website or by calling us at (541) 424-2478. Seating is limited and we will be closing ticket sales at 8 pm on Wednesday, June 26th.