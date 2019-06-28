Summerfest

Fest-goers will enjoy live music from Dead Lee, Greenneck Daredevilsand the Lisa James Trio, delicious food by local vendors, games, winery tastings -- all while sipping wine on our lawn and enjoying beautiful views of the Columbia River Gorge. The party will also feature a kids’ area, complete with a bouncy house, live horses, popsicle stand, face painting and corn hole. You'll also want to check out our winery and sample wines out of barrels, library vintages no longer available and mingle with our winemakers. 10 Barrel Brewing is returning this year with the mini pub – it's a guaranteed great time for the whole family!





Date: Saturday, June 29, 2019 | 3-9pm

Location: Naked Winery Winemaking Facilities | 1227 Industrial Loop, Hood River

Tickets (non-refundable): Ticket includes event admission, entertainment, snacks, souvenir glass

Adult Prices:

Club Naked Members - $10/person (members also receive discounts on drinks & merchandise)

Non-Members - $12/person

Youth Prices (Ages 12 & under): Free