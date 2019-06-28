 Calendar Home
Location:Naked Winery Winemaking Facilities
Map:1227 Industrial Loop, Hood River, Oregon 97031
Phone: 5413863700
Email:steph@nakedwinery.com
Website:http://https://www.nakedwinery.com/product/2019-Summerfest
All Dates:Jun 28, 2019 - Jun 29, 2019

Summerfest

Fest-goers will enjoy live music from Dead Lee, Greenneck Daredevilsand the Lisa James Trio, delicious food by local vendors, games, winery tastings -- all while sipping wine on our lawn and enjoying beautiful views of the Columbia River Gorge. The party will also feature a kids’ area, complete with a bouncy house, live horses, popsicle stand, face painting and corn hole. You'll also want to check out our winery and sample wines out of barrels, library vintages no longer available and mingle with our winemakers. 10 Barrel Brewing is returning this year with the mini pub – it's a guaranteed great time for the whole family!


Date: Saturday, June 29, 2019 | 3-9pm
Location: Naked Winery Winemaking Facilities | 1227 Industrial Loop, Hood River
Tickets (non-refundable): Ticket includes event admission, entertainment, snacks, souvenir glass
Adult Prices:
Club Naked Members - $10/person (members also receive discounts on drinks & merchandise)
Non-Members - $12/person
Youth Prices (Ages 12 & under): Free

On June 29 we’re throwing a backyard party at our winery located in beautiful Hood River

