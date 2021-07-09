 Calendar Home
Location:Eola Hills Legacy Estate Vineyard
Map:1600 Oak Grove Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/legacyestatevineyards/event/280731/summer-uncorked-lakeside-general-admission-featuring-haley-johnsen
All Dates:Jul 9, 2021 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Summer Uncorked Lakeside Concert

Our beloved summer concert series is returning in a smaller, more frequent format. Set amongst our hillside vines next to Legacy Lake, enjoy free live performances nearly every Friday night in June, July and August with rotating local food trucks as part of our 2021 Summer Uncorked Lakeside Sessions.

You are invited to bring your own chairs or blanket and stake out a spot on the lawn for an evening of entertainment and enjoyment! Tickets are complimentary but must be reserved in advance due to maximum capacity regulations. Tickets may be available same-day but are not guaranteed.

For those interested in a more exclusive concert experience, consider booking our VIP Terrace Tables! Situated across the pond and built into our vineyard hillside, these tiered areas provide a premium and private area to take in the evening with your small group. Tables are limited and seat between 4-6 people (must be 21+). At $200 ($180 for Wine Club Members or Shareholders), our VIP Terrace Tables include a bottle of wine for the table, charcuterie and a private terrace bar with wine specials.

Our beloved summer concert series is returning in a smaller, more frequent format. Set amongst our hillside vines next to Legacy Lake, enjoy free live performances nearly every Friday night in June, July and August with rotating local food trucks as part of our 2021 Summer Uncorked Lakeside Sessions.You are invited to bring your own chairs or blanket and stake out a spot on the lawn for an evening ...
Eola Hills Legacy Estate Vineyard
Eola Hills Legacy Estate Vineyard 97304 1600 Oak Grove Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
July (2021)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |   Archives  |   Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2021 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable