Summer Uncorked Lakeside Concert

Our beloved summer concert series is returning in a smaller, more frequent format. Set amongst our hillside vines next to Legacy Lake, enjoy free live performances nearly every Friday night in June, July and August with rotating local food trucks as part of our 2021 Summer Uncorked Lakeside Sessions.



You are invited to bring your own chairs or blanket and stake out a spot on the lawn for an evening of entertainment and enjoyment! Tickets are complimentary but must be reserved in advance due to maximum capacity regulations. Tickets may be available same-day but are not guaranteed.



For those interested in a more exclusive concert experience, consider booking our VIP Terrace Tables! Situated across the pond and built into our vineyard hillside, these tiered areas provide a premium and private area to take in the evening with your small group. Tables are limited and seat between 4-6 people (must be 21+). At $200 ($180 for Wine Club Members or Shareholders), our VIP Terrace Tables include a bottle of wine for the table, charcuterie and a private terrace bar with wine specials.