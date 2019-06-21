Summer Solstice Party

Enjoy live music by blues artist Jonathan Sherrill, roast your own s'mores, play lawn games and be sure to partake in complimentary face painting with Fancy Faces by Amy. Food will be available to purchase form Koi Fusion's food truck.



Tickets include a glass of Hamacher wine, admission to the show and complimentary s’mores roasting and face painting for all ages.



Kids are free!



$30 | Membership discounts apply

