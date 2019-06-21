 Calendar Home
Location:Hamacher Wines
Map:14665 SW Winery Lane, Beaverton, Oregon 97007
Phone: (503) 852-7200
Email:tastingroom@hamacherwines.com
Website:http://https://www.hamacherwines.com/events/2019/6/21/summer-solstice-celebration-at-hamacher-wines
All Dates:Jun 21, 2019 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Summer Solstice Party

Enjoy live music by blues artist Jonathan Sherrill, roast your own s'mores, play lawn games and be sure to partake in complimentary face painting with Fancy Faces by Amy. Food will be available to purchase form Koi Fusion's food truck.

Tickets include a glass of Hamacher wine, admission to the show and complimentary s’mores roasting and face painting for all ages.

Kids are free!

$30 | Membership discounts apply

 

Fee: $30

PLEASE HELP US WELCOME SUMMER BY CELEBRATING THE LONGEST DAY OF THE YEAR

Hamacher Wines
Hamacher Wines 14665 14665 SW Winery Lane, Beaverton, Oregon 97007
June (2019)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable