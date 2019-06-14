Summer Series - Kick-Off- Jeff Kloetzel

The Kriselle Cellars Summer Series is BACK. You heard us right, folks.



Join us for the kick-off performance by Jeff Kloetzel on Friday, June 14th, from 5-7 pm. Grab a bottle of your favorite wine, a good group of friends, & come on out for an evening on the patio.

No cover charge - All are Welcome