Location:Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room
Map:12956 Modoc Road, White City, Oregon 97503
Phone: (541)-830-8466
Email:info@krisellecellars.com
Website:http://12956 Modoc Road
All Dates:Jun 14, 2019 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Summer Series - Kick-Off- Jeff Kloetzel

The Kriselle Cellars Summer Series is BACK. You heard us right, folks.

Join us for the kick-off performance by Jeff Kloetzel on Friday, June 14th, from 5-7 pm. Grab a bottle of your favorite wine, a good group of friends, & come on out for an evening on the patio.

No cover charge - All are Welcome

Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room
Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room 12956 12956 Modoc Road, White City, Oregon 97503
