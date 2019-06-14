|Location:
|Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room
|Map:
|12956 Modoc Road, White City, Oregon 97503
|Phone:
|(541)-830-8466
|Email:
|info@krisellecellars.com
|Website:
|http://12956 Modoc Road
|All Dates:
Summer Series - Kick-Off- Jeff Kloetzel
The Kriselle Cellars Summer Series is BACK. You heard us right, folks.
Join us for the kick-off performance by Jeff Kloetzel on Friday, June 14th, from 5-7 pm. Grab a bottle of your favorite wine, a good group of friends, & come on out for an evening on the patio.
No cover charge - All are Welcome
